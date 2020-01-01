× Authorities search for 62-year-old Memphis man missing nearly a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a Memphis man who has been missing almost a month.

Police said 62-year-old Edsel Murdock has been missing since Dec. 7, 2019.

Murdock was last seen near his home in the 3700 block of Faulkner Road.

Memphis Police described Murdock as a 5-foot-11 black man. They said he has black hair, brown eyes and gray facial hair and could possibly be wearing a camouflage hat and brown overalls.

Anyone with information about Murdock should call MPD at 901-545-2677.