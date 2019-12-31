× Two communities de-annexed from Memphis beginning in 2020

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Starting at midnight, two Mid-South communities will be de-annexed from the City of Memphis.

It’s been in the making for years. When the clock strikes midnight to mark 2020, Eads and River Bottoms will be de-annexed from the city.

One of the most significant changes will be the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office having sole responsibility over the new county land.

“Our deputies will start responding to any calls or what have you in any of these locations,” said John Morris with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. “If these areas are de-annexed, and they’re under our purview, under our patrol area, that’s what we do.”

Because Eads and River Bottoms are two sparsely populated areas, authorities estimated about 190 residents or businesses will transition from City of Memphis to Shelby County. It should only require slight tweaks to the sheriff’s office’s normal routines.

“Approximately 20 square miles,” Morris said. “There will be a little bit more patrol duties for our deputies out there, but we see it as a normal course of business.”

Authorities are confident they’ll be able to handle the increased responsibility.

“Rest assured, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will always respond to any problems out there for any of the residences, anything else there,” Morris said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number is 901-379-7625. For any county emergencies, call 911.