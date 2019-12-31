× Prosecutor clears Arkansas officers in fatal shooting of man accused of ambushing another officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two northwestern Arkansas police officers were cleared Monday in the fatal shooting of a man who authorities say “ambushed and executed” another officer.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said the officers were justified in shooting of 35-year-old London Phillips on Dec. 7.

Police said Phillips fatally shot Officer Stephen Carr at point blank range as Carr sat in his patrol vehicle outside police headquarters and that the responding officers heard the shots from inside the station, ran outside and fatally shot Phillips.

The pair will remain on paid leave pending the outcome of a separate, internal investigation of the shooting and a review of that report by police Chief Mike Reynolds, Sgt. Anthony Murphy told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Police have said they don’t know why Phillips shot Carr but that they believe Phillips set out to kill a police officer.