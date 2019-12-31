Prosecutor clears Arkansas officers in fatal shooting of man accused of ambushing another officer

Posted 7:00 am, December 31, 2019, by

Officer Stephen Carr (Fayetteville Police Department via AP) and London T Phillips (Palm Beach County Sheriff's office via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two northwestern Arkansas police officers were cleared Monday in the fatal shooting of a man who authorities say “ambushed and executed” another officer.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said the officers were justified in shooting of 35-year-old London Phillips on Dec. 7.

Police said Phillips fatally shot Officer Stephen Carr at point blank range as Carr sat in his patrol vehicle outside police headquarters and that the responding officers heard the shots from inside the station, ran outside and fatally shot Phillips.

The pair will remain on paid leave pending the outcome of a separate, internal investigation of the shooting and a review of that report by police Chief Mike Reynolds, Sgt. Anthony Murphy told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Police have said they don’t know why Phillips shot Carr but that they believe Phillips set out to kill a police officer.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.