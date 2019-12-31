× Mississippi Department of Public Safety commissioner announces retirement

JACKSON, Miss. — The commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety has announced he will soon be stepping down from his role.

Marshall Fisher revealed on Tuesday saying his last day on the job will be January 31. He said he’s stepping aside to pursue other opportunities, but didn’t disclose any further information.

“I am deeply grateful to Governor Phil Bryant for the support and confidence he displayed entrusting me to serve in various capacities of law enforcement and public safety for the state of Mississippi,” Fisher said. “This state has been extremely fortunate to benefit from his foresight and integrity. God has truly blessed me to have been fortunate enough to serve both in the military and law enforcement for more than four decades.”

In addition to serving as the commissioner for DPS, Fisher previously worked with the Mississippi Department of Correction, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.