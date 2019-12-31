Investigation shuts down I-40 bridge to Arkansas

Posted 3:21 am, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 03:24AM, December 31, 2019

The I-40 bridge that connects Tennessee to Arkansas is shut down because of an investigation by the Memphis Police Department.

Officers closed the bridge in both directions around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday following an incident on the Interstate.  Police did not immediately comment on the nature of that incident.  Several officers were spotted at a weigh station in West Memphis.  WREG has reached out to Memphis Police for more information.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says drivers can reach Arkansas on the I-55 bridge to West Memphis.  It is not yet clear how long the I-40 bridge will be closed.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.