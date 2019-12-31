× Investigation shuts down I-40 bridge to Arkansas

The I-40 bridge that connects Tennessee to Arkansas is shut down because of an investigation by the Memphis Police Department.

Officers closed the bridge in both directions around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday following an incident on the Interstate. Police did not immediately comment on the nature of that incident. Several officers were spotted at a weigh station in West Memphis. WREG has reached out to Memphis Police for more information.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says drivers can reach Arkansas on the I-55 bridge to West Memphis. It is not yet clear how long the I-40 bridge will be closed.