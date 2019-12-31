Hundreds pack Beale Street to usher in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The neon lights and blaring blues of Beale Street met New Year’s Eve cheer Tuesday night.

There were Beale Street regulars in attendance for the celebration of a new decade, as well as those visiting for the first time.

"I did not research anything before I came," said Jules Resnik, who is visiting from Oklahoma.

"This my first time doing Beale Street, and I’m enjoying it so far," Deniscia Barnes said.

Security is front and center at this year’s Beale St NYE celebration. Buses block roads and there’s an MPD crow’s nest. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/rEti2SafRV — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) January 1, 2020

Some New Year’s revelers came from across the world.

“I’m from England, we live in Australia, and my family have met us here halfway," Adam Malski said. "We’re just gonna have a good time, listen to music, watch the ball drop at midnight."

But this year, the world-famous Beale Street guitar drop won’t be happening. Instead, organizers have replaced it with a mirror ball rise, supposed to symbolize the rise of a new decade.

That change in tradition didn't seem to sit well with those on Beale.

“I don’t like it,” Saundra Carcione said.

“I was a little disappointed because I drove from southwest Missouri to come here,” Lisa Rice said.

WREG will have a Live Stream of the New Year's celebration on Beale Street. It will begin on our Facebook page close to midnight.