Hendersonville officer hit, killed by car while chasing suspect

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee law enforcement officer was killed after being struck by a car while pursuing a suspect.

According to CBS News, the incident happened on Interstate 65 South in Hendersonville around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The officer – who was identified by WTVF as Spencer Bristol, 31, – was reportedly chasing two suspects into Davidson County when their vehicle crashed near Vietnam Vets Parkway. The suspects jumped from the wreckage and took off running.

One of the suspects was identified as 19-year-old Kevin Jordan. He was immediately arrested, the news agency reported.

Bristol took off after the second suspect and that’s when he was hit by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle stayed on the scene and helped the injured officer before he was rushed to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Hendersonville Police Chief Mickey Miller told WTVF that Bristol had served with the department for four years. He leaves behind a wife and small child.