Sex offender, wife accused of breaking into cabin with two small children

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A couple accused of breaking into a cabin at Shelby Forest State Park is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

According to reports, Shelby County deputies responded after a call from Tennessee Park Rangers last week. That’s when they allegedly found Shawn Hyde and his wife Leah inside a cabin with two small children ages six and four.

Authorities accused the couple of breaking into the cabin.

Investigators also determined the Shawn Hyde is a registered sex offender in the state of Texas. According to that state’s public sex offender website, Hyde was convicted on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years of age back in the 1990s.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Both adults have only been charged with burglary in Shelby County.