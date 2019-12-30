× One person dead following deputy-involved shooting in Desoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — One person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Desoto County over the weekend.

District Attorney John Champion told WREG the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 78 near Highway 269.

He confirmed that one person was killed. None of the deputies involved were injured.

Champion said he anticipates holding a news conference this afternoon to release additional details. WREG will be streaming the briefing live on our website.