Mother of popular Memphis restaurant owner has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a popular Memphis restaurant owner has died.

B.J. Tamayo — the owner of Alcenia’s on Main Street- announced her mother’s Alcenia Clark – Chester’s passing on Facebook on Sunday.

She is remembered by her loved ones as someone who gave countless of people “her love, prayers, and food.”

She was 98 years old.