Live at 9: New voting bill, your best year at work, Karlous Miller & Vaneese Thomas

Early voting bill

Senator Brian Kelsey is working on a bill that aims to make the counting process more consistent when it comes to elections.

The lawmaker joins us now to explain what’s the deal with this bill before it’s filed later this month.

Your best year in the workplace

The multi-generational workplace can be difficult to effectively communicate when coworkers are years apart in age. One Mid-South author has three things you can do to make 2020 your best year at work.

Doctor Candace Steele Flippin joins us now to help us out.

Comedian Karlous Miller

He's selling out shows across the country and is making appearances on MTV's Wild N' Out. Now, Karlous Miller is in our studio preparing to bring in the new year with Memphis.

Music with Vaneese Thomas

Fore more information on Vaneese and her music, click here.