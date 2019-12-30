Liberty Bowl gives local Navy star chance to play in front of family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Navy is officially listed as the away team at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but for one star player, there's sure to be a home-field advantage.

More than 50 members of one Mid-South family will meet Tuesday in order to make their way to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium to cheer on one of their own.

There is no shortage of excitement and pride in the Perry family for Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry.

The senior grew up in Clarksville, Tennessee, to military parents, and his father comes from Hardeman County.

“We’re all from the Bolivar, Tennessee, Whiteville, Hardeman County area," cousin Sherri Perry said.

“All the Perrys I know in the greater area are going to the Liberty Bowl," cousin Michele Perry said.

That includes Malcolm’s great uncle who served in the Navy and now watches Malcolm on the field for the Midshipmen. He and much of the family were there earlier this season when Perry threw a touchdown on the field against the Memphis Tigers.

But for cousin Michele, who no longer lives in the Mid-South, this homecoming is extra special, and not just because it’s a bowl game in his senior year.

"He has accomplished so much that I can’t wait to see him live," she said. "It's around the holidays. Perfect. Everyone off. We can come together to celebrate, just to see him play because he’s a humble kid."

WREG even caught up with the quarterback as he's getting ready for the big game.

"Super excited to be in Memphis," Malcolm Perry said. "I'm from Tennessee. A lot of friends and family will be in attendance, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Family members said Perry has chosen to serve as a commissioned officer in the Marines after he finishes at the Naval Academy.