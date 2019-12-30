Horn Lake man reported missing located, arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Horn Lake man that was at the center of a City Watch alert from the Memphis Police Department has been located and placed under arrest.

WREG has learned that Michael Stewart had been booked into the DeSoto County Jail on December 31.

Stewart was charged with being a fugitive from justice, contempt of court and probation violation.

His booking comes a day after Memphis police released an alert for Stewart after he was reportedly inside a vehicle when it was stolen by two armed males in the 1600 block of Graham.

That vehicle was later located, but Stewart was not inside.

Stewart went to Memphis police on December 30, just hours after the alleged kidnapping. He gave them a statement, telling law enforcement that he bailed out of the stolen car when the alleged kidnappers did as well.

MPD says he was questioned, checked out as unharmed, and released. They also told WREG that they did not extradict him for any active arrest warrant.

Stewart was subsequently arrested a short time later by authorities in DeSoto County.

WREG reached out to authorities in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi, but have not found any active warrants at the time of this report.

Stewart is due to appear in court on Tuesday, January 7.