Horn Lake man missing after car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for a Horn Lake man who was reportedly inside a vehicle when it was stolen.

According to police, Michael Stewart drove to the 1600 block of Graham with three other people during the early morning hours of December 30. Stewart stayed in the car as the other three individuals went inside a home.

At some point, officers said two armed males tried to rob the group and then took off in the car Stewart was in. They later found the vehicle, but Stewart was not inside.

If you know anything, call police immediately.