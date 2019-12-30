× Arkansas police search for shooting suspect who may be travelling across the state

MARIANNA, Ark. — Police are looking for a suspect after a Marianna man was shot early Monday morning, and they said the suspect may be traveling across the state of Arkansas.

Marianna Police said a man was shot in the leg around 4 a.m. Monday when someone fired about six or seven shots into a house in the 700 block of Hickey.

The victim was taken to Forrest City Hospital for treatment, and there is currently no update on his condition.

Police said there were children in the house at the time of the shooting.

Marianna Police said in a social media post that they are looking for David Randle Jr. for questioning in regards to the overnight shooting.

Police urged the public not to approach Randle if seen, as he is possibly carrying a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun. Anyone who knows of Randle’s whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.

Marianna Police said they have reason to believe Randle may be heading to either Little Rock or Helena-West Helena.

The suspect in the case should face charges of aggravated assault, terroristic act, attempted murder, child endangerment and terroristic threatening.