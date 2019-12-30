76-year-old veteran dead following deputy-involved shooting in DeSoto County

Mobile Users: Click here for livestream

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A 76-year-old veteran from Marshall County was shot and killed after police said he opened fire in Southaven overnight.

District Attorney John Champion said the incident began around 10 p.m. at Longhorn Steakhouse in Southaven, where the armed man fired shots in the parking lot. He then went across the street to Fazoli’s before heading to Applebee’s in Olive Branch, again firing his gun in the parking lot.

It’s unclear why the 76-year-old went to these particular places.

“We know that he did have significant mental issues,” Champion said.

Deputies stopped him around 11 p.m. on Highway 78 near Highway 269, where shots were exchanged. Champion confirmed the man was shot and killed by deputies.

“They were giving the gentleman commands to get out of the vehicle, and he refused,” Champion said. “A shot was fired, and the officers responded; shot and killed him inside the vehicle.”

None of the deputies involved were injured, but seven were placed on paid leave.

There were also no injuries when the man fired shots at the earlier locations.

“Nobody was harmed, thank God,” Champion said. “And you know, I hate it for this gentleman that he has to lose his life like this.”

Champion said the deputies were not wearing body cameras, and they did have in car camera footage that will be reviewed.