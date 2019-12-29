× Suspect arrested after man shot in attempted robbery at Cordova gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges after a Mid-South man was shot during an attempted robbery at a Cordova gas station.

A man was shot Dec. 26 at the Shall gas station near the intersection of Germantown Parkway and Cordova Road.

Police learned the suspect attempted to steal to victim’s vehicle from the gas station parking lot. When the victim saw the crime occurring, he tried to open the door and take the keys out of the ignition.

Moments later, the victim said a green Ford F150 drove up and parked next to his vehicle. A man got out of the truck, shot him the the leg, reached into his pocket and stole his wallet.

Both men left the scene in the green Ford F150.

Through the investigation, police learned the green Ford F150 was reported stolen Dec. 21.

Police later received a tip that 20-year-old Mario Perry and a group of people were standing next to the stolen truck at a Frayser apartment complex. When police arrived, Perry and the group attempted to run.

After he was captured, Perry was found to have the keys to the stolen truck and a black handgun, for which he did not have a valid gun permit.

According to an affidavit, Perry told police he tried to steal the vehicle from the Cordova Shell gas station. Perry said during his confrontation with the victim, another man who he knew as Jayden got out of the green Ford F150, shot the victim in his leg and stolen the victim’s wallet.

Perry is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, criminal attempted theft of property valued $10,000-$60,000, theft of property valued $2,500-$10,000 and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Perry will be in court on Monday.

Police have not said if they arrested anyone else in the attempted robbery and shooting in Cordova.