Police search for suspects in two Cooper-Young armed robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help finding multiple men who robbed two different groups of people early Sunday morning in the Cooper-Young area.

The men, who police described as 20-30-year-old black men wearing dark hooded jackets and dark pants, robbed two people just before 2 a.m. Dec. 29, then robbed two more people only a few blocks away.

In the first robbery near Blythe and Young Avenue, the men pointed firearms at the victim, used physical force, then robbed the two people of their belongings, police said.

The suspects left that scene heading south on Blythe in a red or maroon Nissan Maxima.

Only a couple minutes later, police believe the same men robbed two other people near New York and Young Avenue.

Police said the suspects were last seen going south on New York near Walker Avenue.

MPD released still images from surveillance video showing the suspects and their vehicle.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.