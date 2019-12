× One man shot, killed in the airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say one man was shot and killed in the airport area on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Bestway Drive at around 2 a.m.

Police say officers found one man with a gunshot wound.

The man went to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Police say that no arrest has been made at this time, and that the investigation is ongoing.