MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crashed into a house in Binghampton late Saturday night.

Memphis police say the crash happened in the area of Nathan and Vandalia sometime after 11:30 p.m.

According to police, one person who was in the car went to the hospital in critical condition.

There were no other injuries reported at the time of the crash.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. They have not announced whether any charges will be filed.