One man shot, killed in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in Midtown.

Memphis police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of North Montgomery.

Police say the victim was shot and taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The suspect was reportedly driving a white pickup truck.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.