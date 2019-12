× Man shot in Nutbush, suspect unknown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot Saturday in Nutbush, and he’s fighting for life in the hospital.

Memphis Police said around 7:30 p.m. that officers were on the scene in the 1200 block of Weiner Road.

A man was shot, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

MPD said there is currently no suspect information available.

Anyone with any information that could help police should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.