× Child struck by car in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was struck by a car Saturday night in southwest Memphis and is in critical condition in the hospital.

Memphis Police said officers were on the scene just after 10 p.m. A child had been struck by a car at Ford Road and Jenson Road.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the child remained on the scene, police said.

No charges have yet been filed.