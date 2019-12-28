× Body found in Mississippi creek confirmed to be missing Collierville woman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities have confirmed the body found in a Marshall County creek Tuesday was missing Collierville woman Sarah Vinick.

Marshall County Coroner James Anderson confirmed to WREG the body found Dec. 24 in Coldwater Creek was 26-year-old Vinick, who was reported missing Nov. 5.

JUST IN: The Marshall County Coroner just confirmed to me that the body found in Coldwater Creek alongside Red Banks Road earlier this week is indeed 26yo Sarah Vinick. She was first reported missing on Nov. 5. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/xUeyRFbdce — Quametra Wilborn (@QWilbornTV) December 28, 2019

WREG reported when the body was found that a family source believed it was Vinick’s body.

The woman’s body was found floating in Coldwater Creek alongside Red Banks Road near Interstate 22 early Tuesday afternoon. Hunters walking through the woods made the discovery and notified law enforcement.

Investigators said at the time they believed she was killed at another location, then brought to where she was found. Based on visible injuries to her body, investigators told WREG they thought she was beaten to death.

When the body was found, family members were too upset to go on camera, but they, along with law enforcement, are asking for help finding the suspects.

The cause of death is still under investigation pending the toxicology reports.

WREG is waiting to hear back from the family.

If you know anything, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at 662-252-1311.