TBI: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Frayser

Posted 2:08 am, December 27, 2019, by , Updated at 02:43AM, December 27, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Frayser early Friday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI reported at 2 a.m. that its investigators were responding to the 3600 block of Hallbrook.

Memphis police placed a barricade around the scene after neighbors began yelling at crews who were preparing to move a body.

WREG is at the scene and will have updates from TBI.

Google Map for coordinates 35.223883 by -90.000461.

