Report: Zach Randolph cancels comeback attempt, officially retires from NBA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph is reportedly calling off a comeback attempt and officially retiring from the NBA.

Randolph was waived by the Dallas Mavericks in February after not playing in a game last NBA season. Randolph most recently played for the Sacramento Kings, who he signed with after leaving Memphis following the 2016-17 season.

After reportedly working on a comeback attempt, Randolph told TMZ Sports he has called off his plans for a return attempt and will officially retire from the league.

In his 17-year NBA career, Randolph averaged 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game with the Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

Along with Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Tony Allen, Z-Bo was a member of the Grizzlies’ Core Four, who worked to send the team to seven-straight playoff appearances. The Core Four are credited with turning the Grizzlies’ culture around and making the team a contender in a tough Western Conference.

After Randolph left the Grizzlies in 2017, team owner Robert Pera announced the Grizzlies would retire his #50 jersey. This made Randolph the first former Grizzly to have a number retired.

Since that announcement, the Grizzlies’ ownership said all members of the Core Four will have their jersey numbers retired.

WREG has been unable to get in contact with Randolph for him to officially confirm his retirement.