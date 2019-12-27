× Police: Man finds missing money at bank, keeps it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man they say found an envelope full of thousands of dollars in cash at a bank, then apparently walked away with it.

Police are investigating the incident as a theft from the Southern Federal Credit Union at 3580 Ridge Meadow Parkway. They didn’t say when it happened, but a surveillance photo provided was timestamped Dec. 11.

Officers were told that a woman made a withdrawal and placed the envelope partially in her purse. Before she made it out of the bank, the envelope fell from her purse at the exit door.

Police said another customer then walked in and picked up the envelope, but didn’t notify anyone at the bank or locate the owner of the money. He didn’t make a transaction after picking up the envelope.

The envelope contained $4,000 in cash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.