Police continue searching for answers in local businessman’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for new leads after a deadly summer shooting in Midtown.

On June 7, 2019, businessman Glenn Cofield was shot and killed near a church along East Parkway North. Detectives believe he fell victim to a robbery.

In the months since his murder police haven't been able to find the killer.

Last week, investigators went out into the community to draw attention to the case.

A 26,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.