Police continue searching for answers in local businessman’s death

Posted 5:30 am, December 27, 2019, by
Data pix.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for new leads after a deadly summer shooting in Midtown.

On June 7, 2019, businessman Glenn Cofield was shot and killed near a church along East Parkway North. Detectives believe he fell victim to a robbery.

In the months since his murder police haven't been able to find the killer.

Last week, investigators went out into the community to draw attention to the case.

A 26,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.