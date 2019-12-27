× Missing DeSoto County woman found safe

***DEC. 30 UPDATE***

A Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said Monday that Charlotte King has been found and is safe. There is no information on how she was found.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Authorities are asking for help searching for a missing 60-year-old Mississippi woman.

Charlotte King of Southaven was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of Lacey Drive in DeSoto County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

King was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, a purple jacket and white tennis shoes. A white woman wearing a colorful dress may be accompanying her, MBI said.

King was described as a 60-year-old white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She’s listed as being 5-foot-3 and 175 pounds.

Her family said King suffers from a medical condition, which may impact her judgement.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts should call Southaven Police at 662-393-0228.