Man found dead in Whitehaven, no foul play suspected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Whitehaven on Friday evening, and police are still investigating, with a large scene blocked off.

Memphis Police said the man was found in the 3600 block of Millbranch Road.

Initial information points to no foul play leading to the man’s death, police said.

A large scene was blocked off in front of a gas station car wash in the area while police investigated.