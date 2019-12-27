Man fatally shot at Arkansas home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A man is dead after being shot in front an Arkansas home by seemingly random gunfire.

Alfred Holton and his wife were settling in for the night around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when Holton said they heard their storm door caving in.

“I heard some glass shatter,” Holton said.

They didn’t realize it then, but several bullets had struck their home in on South Lake Road.

Even more damage was done at a home next door.

Damon Matthews of Memphis was shot and killed.

A woman who identified herself as the mother of his child posted online that he and another man were sitting out on the porch when they heard gunfire.

Once they made it inside, she said Matthews realized he had been shot.

WREG asked Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson if there had been any arrests or if there were suspect descriptions, but we haven’t heard back.