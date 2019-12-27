Live at 9: Jurassic Park Live Tour, Lester Bibbs and business with China

Jurassic Park Live Tour

You may have seen Jurassic Park before, but you’ve never seen it quite like you will in Southaven this weekend! WREG’s Jerrita Patterson has a sneak peek at some of the fun you’ll have when the Jurassic Park Live Tour takes over the Landers Center.

Get tickets here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Lester Bibbs

Lester Bibbs has worked with everyone from Steve Harvey and Jerry Seinfeld, to Martin Lawrence and Robin Williams. This weekend he'll be headlining at Chuckles Comedy House.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business with China

China and the U.S. is battling over trade, but meet one woman who is not letting that stop her from helping you do business in Asia.