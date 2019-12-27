Bright Spot: No Place Like Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone deserves to have a good Christmas and the juvenile patients at No Place Like Home are no different.

It's a home health agency that Lynn Flood started 20 years ago with one business partner and no patients.

"Did it out of my house when we first started, but then we got so big we had to move."

With 177 nurses and certified nursing assistants now working around the clock, the agency has helped countless patients find comfort in their own homes.

"It's not always easy to find people to take care of your child and to trust them and to get the best care possible."

That trust is built through time and laughter. That's something that the office is filled with every single day.

"I think sometimes what people don't realize that a business is only as good as the people who work in it."

"Bringing her home was our prayer and we called Ms. Lynn one day and told her our situation and she was out there within 24 hours and has taken care of her every since."

Tangy Moore stated working at the business after being on the receiving end. Her daughter Jocelyn needs 24 hour care after she was diagnosed with conditions that affect her breathing, voice and movement.

So now, over a decade later, Jocelyn is enjoying life in a place that's familiar to her. Because everyone knows, there's no place like home.