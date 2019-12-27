× Authorities searching for missing DeSoto County woman

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Authorities are asking for help searching for a missing 60-year-old Mississippi woman.

Charlotte King of Southaven was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of Lacey Drive in DeSoto County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

King was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, a purple jacket and white tennis shoes. A white woman wearing a colorful dress may be accompanying her, MBI said.

King was described as a 60-year-old white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She’s listed as being 5-foot-3 and 175 pounds.

Her family said King suffers from a medical condition, which may impact her judgement.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts should call Southaven Police at 662-393-0228.