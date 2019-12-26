Victim, good Samaritans chase Christmas Eve purse snatchers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Christmas Eve shopping trip turned into a nightmare for one woman.

The victim, who didn’t want to be identified, said she and her 14-year-old sister were walking to their car outside the Ross on Summer Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Two men approached and grabbed the woman’s purse.

The victim said she tried grabbing her purse back, but her finger was cut by the strap as the suspects held onto it.

She said she chased the suspects through the parking and across Summer Avenue.

That's when two men working at a nearby business took over.

They chased the suspects all the way to a neighborhood behind the Ross store, where they got into a green Ford pickup truck and fled.

“Anybody would do that so they were needing help so they helped them,” said a man who works with the good Samaritans who stepped in to help.

According to the victim, the suspects used her debit card at three gas stations Thursday.

Shopper Jennifer Shields says the shopping center is usually a safe place. “I mean, I never have a problem when I come here,” said said.

But other shoppers are taking note and taking precautions.

“Keep your head on the swivel all times,” said English.