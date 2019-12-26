× Tigers QB Brady White uncertain of his future with the Tigers

ARLINGTON, TX — As the Tigers get closer to their first ever New Year’s 6 Bowl, quarterback Brady White admitted he’s not certain about his future with the team moving forward.

White, a transfer to the UofM, has been in college for five years and is likely thinking about the next step in his life.

In White’s second year with the Tigers he’s totaled 3,560 passing yards and thrown for 33 touchdowns. Leading the Tigers to their best season in program history with a 12-1 record.

“I’ve had conversations with family and people that I value their opinions and gathering as much information as possible. I’ve yet to make an official decision but I know where I’m hedging. But I’m not worried about that, I’m really focused on enjoying everyday at the Cotton Bowl and winning on Saturday. I’m not going to tell you which way I’m leaning. Maybe, you can try then again,” said White.