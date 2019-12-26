Tigers QB Brady White uncertain of his future with the Tigers

Posted 10:18 pm, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32PM, December 26, 2019

In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Memphis quarterback Brady White warms up before an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, in Memphis, Tenn. Brady White has two seasons of eligibility remaining, yet he already has earned his master's degree. White now is working toward his doctorate while leading Memphis into its season opener Saturday against Mississippi. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

ARLINGTON, TX — As the Tigers get closer to their first ever New Year’s 6 Bowl, quarterback Brady White admitted he’s not certain about his future with the team moving forward.

White, a transfer to the UofM, has been in college for five years and is likely thinking about the next step in his life.

In White’s second year with the Tigers he’s totaled 3,560 passing yards and thrown for 33 touchdowns. Leading the Tigers to their best season in program history with a 12-1 record.

“I’ve had conversations with family and people that I value their opinions and gathering as much information as possible. I’ve yet to make an official decision but I know where I’m hedging. But I’m not worried about that, I’m really focused on enjoying everyday at the Cotton Bowl and winning on Saturday. I’m not going to tell you which way I’m leaning. Maybe, you can try then again,” said White.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.