Tigers look to end recent bowl game losing streak Saturday

ARLINGTON, Texas — For everything the Tigers have accomplished this season — a school record 12 wins and an AAC title — they’re also hoping to put an end to a dubious streak here this week.

You see over the past five years, this program has won 47 games. They’re in a stretch of a school-record six straight bowl games to become one of the top up-and-coming teams in college football.

What the U of M hasn’t done is win a bowl game since 2014 down in Miami. That’s a streak of four straight bowl losses, so where better to snap that streak than in Arlington in Saturday’s Cotton Bowl.

"It motivates me a lot, especially us as a class, it being our last game as a Memphis Tiger, it being the Cotton Bowl and this being against Penn State makes it mean a lot more. Us not having a bowl win so far really gives us a chip on our shoulder," said Bryce Huff.

"Something that has definitely been in my head the whole year. This year. That's something that us as teammates are hungry for, cause we've never won a bowl game," said Patrick Taylor.

"I'm confident in our game plan, I'm confident in this team that we can do that on one of the biggest stages of them all. I mean how special would that be," said Brady White.