× Starbucks to give away free drinks

NEW YORK — Starbucks plans to continue serving up a little holiday cheer until the end of the year.

Starting December 27, the coffee chain will be hosting 200 Pop-Up Parties daily across the country. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., you can get a tall beverage for free. This includes the popular Peppermint Mochas, Iced Toasted White Chocolate Mochas, lattes, macchiatos, and other hot or iced beverages.

The catch? The store locations will change each day and Starbucks has not released a list of when, or even if, our local stores will be participating in the giveaway. That means if you want to snag a free coffee you’ll have to keep checking the Starbucks Pop-Up website daily.

Starbucks said in all more than 1,000 stores will be participating.

The giveaway will end on December 31.