Police: Woman calls 911 on herself after holding boyfriend at gunpoint over phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Christmas Day after police say she assaulted her boyfriend over a phone and then called police on herself.

The victim told police they were in a Frayser neighborhood when he grabbed Alexis Robinson’s phone. That’s when Robinson reportedly became upset, grabbed the man by the throat and threatened to stab him with a pair of scissors if he didn’t give it back.

The man stated he was able to get free and tried to walk away.

Still without her phone, Robinson allegedly retrieved a gun and told the man that she was not afraid to use it. The victim’s sibling tried to intervene but was unsuccessful, police said.

It was then that the victim told Robinson that he was going to call 911, to which she replied that she was going to call police. She reportedly confessed to the dispatcher that she was pointing a gun at him because he wouldn’t give her phone back.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested Robinson. She was charged with aggravated assault.