Police: Wife charged after allegedly firing shots at husband, his girlfriend on Christmas Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after police say she opened fire on her husband and his reported girlfriend on Christmas Day.

According to police, officers were called to a southwest Memphis home and located a male shooting victim. Another woman who told police she was the male victim’s girlfriend was also inside the house at the time.

When questioned by authorities, the man stated the pair were inside the home when his wife Sharell Millon came in and fired at least six shots at them. He was shot in the arm before Sharell Millon took off.

The alleged shooter turned herself in a short time later and was charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence and aggravated assault.