MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Cordova.

Initial information suggests this may have been an attempted robbery in the 1200 block of North Germantown Parkway, Memphis police said.

The suspects were reportedly inside a green four-door pickup truck. The vehicle did not have a tailgate and had a toolbox in the back.