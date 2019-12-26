× MLGW shortening customer service center hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water is making changes that some customers find confusing.

The utility announced this week that it will reduce the hours for its customer care call center, opening an hour later at 8 a.m. instead of 7, and closing an hour earlier at 6 p.m. instead of 7.

MLGW did not have a representative available for an interview Thursday, but a press release they sent said in part that “the change will help make MLGW more efficient.”

The change affects the call-in customer care line, 901-544-6549, but not the emergency line or other numbers.

Residents we spoke with had mixed interactions with the company.

“Every time you look up, there’s a rate hike coming. But they want to work less? Come on,” Joseph Potter said. “It’s not good in this town. Matter of fact, they call them light, gas and robbery.”

Other customers were hoping for the best.

“I’m going to have faith and be optimistic. But I would certainly like to hear their reason for it, or to see what their plan is,” Claude Bynum said. “I’ve had to deal with them personally and from a corporate standpoint as well, and the service has been good from them.”

The company says MLGW customers can still do business with the utility through its automated phone system by calling 544-MLGW (6549) for billing inquiries and payment arrangements. MLGW’s emergency hotline, 528-4465, is always staffed 24 hours a day and electric outages can still be reported at 544-6500.