Memphis Tigers expect a huge fan turnout for Cotton Bowl

Posted 4:20 pm, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, December 26, 2019

Data pix.
ARLINGTON, Texas — It's a major week for Memphis sports as the Tigers are getting ready to take on Penn State in Arlington, Texas for the Cotton Bowl.

Many Tiger fans made their way to the Dallas area on Thursday to AT&T Stadium, the billion-dollar home of the Dallas Cowboys and site of Saturday's Cotton Bowl clash between the Tigers and 10th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.

The preparations are almost through for the U of M. They've held their final practice Thursday, media day, and the Tigers are not only excited to be taking part in the biggest bowl game in school history, but they also feel the excitement of their fan base to the best season in Tiger history.

They also expect a huge turnout come Saturday.

"I understand the travel and it's holiday season, but I have heard a lot of buzz that there are a good amount of people excited to be at this Cotton Bowl and really be a part of history," quarterback Brady White said.

Related Story
Tigers TE Joey Magnifico to miss Cotton Bowl

"I think it's going to be a sea of blue and I am looking forward to it. Our fans are some of the best fans in the country and they come and show out," said Joseph Dorceus, Tigers defensive lineman.

Head coach Ryan Silverfield said fans are in for a show Saturday.

"We appreciate everything they've done for us. We want them to be loud and proud to wear that Memphis Tiger blue, and we will see them on Saturday," he said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.