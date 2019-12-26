Memphis Tigers expect a huge fan turnout for Cotton Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many Tiger fans made their way to the Dallas area on Thursday to AT&T Stadium, the billion-dollar home of the Dallas Cowboys and site of Saturday's Cotton Bowl clash between the Tigers and 10th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.

The preparations are almost through for the U of M. They've held their final practice Thursday, media day, and the Tigers are not only excited to be taking part in the biggest bowl game in school history, but they also feel the excitement of their fan base to the best season in Tiger history.

They also expect a huge turnout come Saturday.

"I understand the travel and it's holiday season, but I have heard a lot of buzz that there are a good amount of people excited to be at this Cotton Bowl and really be a part of history," quarterback Brady White said.

"I think it's going to be a sea of blue and I am looking forward to it. Our fans are some of the best fans in the country and they come and show out," said Joseph Dorceus, Tigers defensive lineman.

Head coach Ryan Silverfield said fans are in for a show Saturday.

"We appreciate everything they've done for us. We want them to be loud and proud to wear that Memphis Tiger blue, and we will see them on Saturday," he said.