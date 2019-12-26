× Memphis makes Forbes top 25 travel list for 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is getting high marks for its music, food and art in a Forbes travel piece that names the Bluff City one of the 25 Best Places to Visit in 2020.

“Memphis is bubbling over with soul and style,” writer Patrice J. Williams said, noting the city’s bicentennial in 2019. “It’s hard to say ‘Memphis’ without thinking of music.”

The article drops names including the Stax Museum and Hattiloo Theater, and restaurants from the award winner Ticer-Hudman team to Itta Bena on Beale Street and the historic Four Way Grill in Soulsville.

Other destinations included New Orleans, Martha’s Vineyard and Los Angeles. Nashville, which the writer noted “tends to get all the love,” did not make the list this year, although it was included in 2019’s list.