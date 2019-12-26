× Grizzlies bounce back with win over Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY – Jonas Valanciunas scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points and the Memphis Grizzlies held onto the lead this time against Oklahoma City, beating the Thunder 110-97 in the second meeting between the teams in eight days. Tyus Jones added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Memphis, which blew a 24-point third-quarter lead during its last visit to Oklahoma City on December 18 and lost 126-122. That started a stretch in which the Grizzles dropped three out of four games.