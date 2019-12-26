CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 13: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies moves against Robin Lopez #42 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Grizzlies bounce back with win over Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY – Jonas Valanciunas scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points and the Memphis Grizzlies held onto the lead this time against Oklahoma City, beating the Thunder 110-97 in the second meeting between the teams in eight days. Tyus Jones added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Memphis, which blew a 24-point third-quarter lead during its last visit to Oklahoma City on December 18 and lost 126-122. That started a stretch in which the Grizzles dropped three out of four games.