What’s open on Christmas?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — So it’s Christmas, but if you plan on going out for some last minute pickups, you may wonder which stores are actually open.  

Not to worry — there are several chains whose doors are open today.

Pharmacies CVS and Walgreens are both open, although hours may vary.

If you need a caffeine fix, Starbucks is open, but the hours also depend on location.

And if you didn’t cook or don’t plan to, there are several spots you can hit.

They include Denny’s, which is open 24 hours, and Dunkin‘ Donuts, where hours vary by location.

Keep in mind, a lot of stores will be closing early so get out as soon as possible.

 

