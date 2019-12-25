× Tigers TE Joey Magnifico to miss Cotton Bowl

DALLAS — As the Tigers continue to prep for their biggest game in program history this upcoming weekend. News broke Christmas day, that the team will be without star tight end Joey Magnifico.

Magnifico announced on Twitter that he will miss the game due to a knee injury, effectively ending his Tiger career. Magnifico will focus on getting ready for the NFL draft once healthy.

Magnifico was second team All-Conference this year. He also holds the school record for most receiving yards for a tight end with 1,063 yards.