× Salvation Army surpasses goal, raises $952,000 in Red Kettle campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn, — WREG and the Salvation Army want to thank everyone who donated to this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

This year’s campaign surpassed its goal of $901,000 by raising a total of $952,000.

All of the money stays right here in the Mid-South.

The Salvation Army says online donations increased more than 100% and company matches increased 70% this holiday season.