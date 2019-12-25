× Peggy’s spreads Christmas cheer with meal for less fortunate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis restaurant owner made Christmas a little merrier for dozens of less fortunate people.

Peggy’s Home Cooking on Cleveland changed the holiday for many in the Midtown area. Staff at Peggy’s estimates this is the 10th year they hosted this event for the homeless.

It’s a special kind of hospitality and selflessness, making people proud to call Memphis home.

“You see these spontaneous outpourings of giving. There are good people here,” Al Hoffman said. “The majority of people in Memphis will give you the shirt off their back without being asked.”

Peggy’s opened their doors for three hours earlier Wednesday, feeding those less fortunate, and sending them away with bags of fruit, and new winter clothes.

But most importantly, everyone who walked through the front door eventually left with a smile, something that warms owner Peggy Brown’s heart.

“That’s what this was all about,” Brown said. “People that didn’t have anyone to go home to at Christmas time; this is family.”

And that’s the secret to Peggy’s Christmas event — more so than amazing soup or delicious corn bread, all different types of Memphians who would otherwise be alone on the streets, had a place to call home for at least a few hours.

“We’re all family regardless of what color we are, what we wear, whatever. We’re all still family,” Brown said. “We all still have to love and support each other. That’s what it’s all about.”