Friends pay it forward with $1,000 tip for Mississippi waitress

SENATOBIA, Miss. — A group of friends in North Mississippi pitched in to pass on a big tip to a waitress in Senatobia, and caught their act of kindness on video.

Amanda Pope said she’s seen others leave big tips for service workers at Christmas, and she wanted to do the same. So she got together with a group of 11 friends who wanted to help.

“We just wanted to do something nice for someone during Christmas…pay it forward,” Pope wrote in a message.

They asked a manager at the Huddle House who needed help and, after they heard about a mom having a hard time buying gifts for her three kids, they came in and asked for her to wait on their table.

Her name was Rene Mabry, Pope said, and the group had never met her before.

After the meal, they pooled their tips and passed it on to her — the total was $1,015.

“Bless her heart,” Pope said. “I think she was in shock.”

Pope said the outpouring of support from her friends who wanted to be a part of it was “truly amazing.”